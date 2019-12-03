Rajeev Dhavan ‘sacked’ from Ayodhya case, top lawyer says ‘accept decision without demur’

Rajeev Dhavan represented the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. (Photo/Facebook)

Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Babri case: Senior Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Dhavan on Tuesday said he has been ‘sacked’ from Babri case and that he accepts the decision ‘without demur’. Dhavan, who represented the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, however, slammed the reason being floated for his removal.

“Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case,” Dhavan said in a Facebook post.

“I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue,” he added.

Dhavan’s removal has come just a day after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

The Supreme Court on November 9 had ruled that the disputed 2.77 acres of land will be handed over to a trust which will look after the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The apex court had also directed the Centre to provide 5 acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction a mosque.