Rajasthan’s Tonk tense after mob attack on Kanwariyas; Sec 144 imposed, internet services suspended

Tension prevails in Rajasthan’s Tonk where over 20 Kanwariyas were attacked by a mob on Thursday. The administration has imposed Section 144 in the area and internet services have been suspended in order to prevent any communal flare-up. The decision came after several shops and vehicles were torched by the locals who were demanding that the police arrest the attackers.

As per a report by India TV, the incident occurred when a group of Kanwariyas were crossing through a Muslim-dominated area of the city. The procession of the Kanwariyas also had music playing from loudspeakers. It was then that a mob attacked them from behind.

At least 13 Kanwariyas were injured in the incident while the whereabouts of 10 is still unknown. Police officials who were accompanying the Kanwariyas allegedly fled the site when they saw a mob assaulting the Kanwariyas.

When locals learned about the attack, they protested all across the city and even pelted stones on roadways buses. Several vehicles were also torched by the people.

Meanwhile, the administration today deployed a heavy contingent of police officials and Rapid Action Force in the city to check law and order situation. Later, a prohibitory order was imposed to check suspicious movement in the town. As per latest reports, internet services have been suspended to prevent any rumour mongering and untoward incident.