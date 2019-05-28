Rajasthan’s six BSP MLAs to meet party chief Mayawati in Delhi on June 1

Jaipur | Published: May 28, 2019 1:09:58 PM

BSP MLA Wajib Ali told PTI that the party's support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government would continue.

Rajasthan’s six BSP MLAs will meet party chief Mayawati in Delhi on June 1 during which the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state will be reviewed, a legislator said Tuesday.

“There is no agenda of withdrawing support from the government, rather we will discuss how efficiently we can work with the government here,” he said.

“We will discuss the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Future strategy will also be discussed in the meeting,” the MLA added.

The six BSP MLAs were scheduled to meet Governor Kalyan Singh here on Monday but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment.

Ali said that based on the discussions with the party chief, a decision would be taken regarding the meeting with the governor.

In the house of 200 MLAs, the Congress has 100 and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one. Besides the BSP, which has 6 MLAs, the Congress has the support of 12 out of total 13 independent MLAs.

