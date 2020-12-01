Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections: Polling underway in third phase, 11% votes cast till 10 am

Polling for the fourth and final phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections will be held on December 5. (Representational image: ANI)

About 11 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 10 am on Tuesday in the third phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in 21 districts of Rajasthan.

The voting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 7,964 polling stations and would continue till 5 pm. State Election Commission spokesperson Het Vyas said 11.60 per cent of 57.91 lakh electors voted till 10 am.

The elections in the third phase are being held in 52 panchayat committees of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur district. About 20,000 EVM machines are being used, while over 40,000 personnel are on duty for conducting election smoothly.

Polling for the fourth and final phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections will be held on December 5, while counting of votes will be held on December 8 at all district headquarters.