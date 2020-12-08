Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2020 LIVE: Congress leading on 32, BJP 14 in Panchayats

Polling for the fourth and final phase of panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections were held on December 5. (Representational image: ANI)

Rajasthan Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The BJP is ahead on 11 ZIla Panchayats while the Congress is leading on just 3. For Panchayats, the Congress is ahead on 32 seats and the Congress is ahead on just 14 seats. The counting of votes is currently underway in Rajasthan. The counting began at 21 district headquarters.

The voting to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Barmer, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections. The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.