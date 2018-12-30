  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates: Stage set for counting of votes, Congress faces litmus test

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates: Stage set for counting of votes, Congress faces litmus test

By: | Updated:Dec 30, 2018 8:29 am

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti results LIVE Updates: Several Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Rajasthan went to the bypolls on December 28, weeks after Congress returned to power.

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election result 2018: Counting of votes in bypolls to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti of Alwar, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday. Polling to elect representatives to several Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti was held on December 28.

According to the state Election Commission, bypolls passed off peacefully and Electronic Voting Machines were used in the polling process. The voting to elect representatives for Panchayat Raj institutions were earlier slated for October 27 but was postponed due to assembly election that saw Congress dethroning the BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje.

Live Blog

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes today

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Meanwhile, the newly formed Congress government headed by Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a key decision by abolishing the condition of minimum educational qualification for candidates to contest polls to local bodies. Earlier, a candidate had to obtain matriculation for contesting municipal elections. For sarpanch post, the minimum qualification was Class 8 and in tribal reserved areas Class 5. Also for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, passing Class 10 was the minimum educational qualification. The Congress had before the polls promised to review the condition of educational qualification for these polls. The government said that decision was taken considering the constitutional right of every individual to take part in the democratic process.
Switch to Hindi Edition