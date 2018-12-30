Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates: Stage set for counting of votes, Congress faces litmus test

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti bypolls results LIVE Updates

Rajasthan Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election result 2018: Counting of votes in bypolls to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti of Alwar, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday. Polling to elect representatives to several Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti was held on December 28.

According to the state Election Commission, bypolls passed off peacefully and Electronic Voting Machines were used in the polling process. The voting to elect representatives for Panchayat Raj institutions were earlier slated for October 27 but was postponed due to assembly election that saw Congress dethroning the BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje.