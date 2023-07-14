The body of a young woman believed to be 18 years old, was discovered in a well in Karauli district, Rajasthan. The police stated that the victim had allegedly been abducted and subjected to an acid attack. The incident came to light on Thursday.

According to authorities, the woman was reported missing since Wednesday. Distraught family members filed a complaint, claiming that she had been kidnapped and subsequently murdered.

Following the shocking discovery, Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and the grieving family members staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital where the victim’s body was being held for postmortem examination. The family is demanding swift action leading to the apprehension of the culprit, along with compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job.

Babu Lal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nadauti, shared that the woman hailed from Mohanpura in the Todabhim area. As per the official, her family members lodged a complaint stating that she had been kidnapped and later murdered.

(With PTI inputs)