scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rajasthan: Woman abducted and subjected to acid attack, found dead in well

The body of an 18-year-old woman, allegedly abducted and subjected to an acid attack, was tragically discovered in a well in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

Written by India News Desk
Woman abducted, murdered| acid attack| rajasthan|
According to authorities, the woman was reported missing since Wednesday. Distraught family members filed a complaint, claiming that she had been kidnapped and subsequently murdered. (Representational Image)

The body of a young woman believed to be 18 years old, was discovered in a well in Karauli district, Rajasthan. The police stated that the victim had allegedly been abducted and subjected to an acid attack. The incident came to light on Thursday.

According to authorities, the woman was reported missing since Wednesday. Distraught family members filed a complaint, claiming that she had been kidnapped and subsequently murdered. 

Also Read: Rise in serious crimes like rape, murder in capital: Delhi Police

Also Read

Following the shocking discovery, Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and the grieving family members staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital where the victim’s body was being held for postmortem examination. The family is demanding swift action leading to the apprehension of the culprit, along with compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job.

Babu Lal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nadauti, shared that the woman hailed from Mohanpura in the Todabhim area. As per the official, her family members lodged a complaint stating that she had been kidnapped and later murdered.

(With PTI inputs)

More Stories on
Rajasthan

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 10:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS