Rajasthan voters, take note: Ensure you have one of these 12 documents to cast your vote for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 2:05 PM

Besides voter identity card, 11 other documents can be used to prove identity for exercising one's franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to a statement from the office of Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer.

Besides voter identity card, 11 other documents can be used to prove identity for exercising one’s franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to a statement from the office of Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer.

According to the statement, voter’s slip alone will not be enough for casting vote.

They will either have to show Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) card or any of the 11 other alternative document to exercise their franchise along with voter slip, it said.

On the directions of Election Commission, besides the EPIC card, passport, driving license, photo ID card issued by state or central government, public sector undertakings, public limited companies, banks or post office passbooks having photograph, PAN card, Registrar General of India and National Population Registrar or MNREGA job card can be produced to cast vote.

Health insurance smart card issued by the labour ministry, pension document with photo or Aadhaar cards will be also be valid.

