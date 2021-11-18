Rajasthan: Viral video shows JCB machine trying to mow down woman in Barmer; FIR lodged

The BJP shared the video on social media to claim that the Congress is fooling people on the issue of women security.
A video from Rajasthan’s Barmer has gone viral on social media in which a JCB machine was seen trying to mow down a woman while the woman was seen throwing stones and bricks at it. While the BJP claimed that women are not safe in Rajasthan, the police said that the matter is related to a dispute between two groups over a piece of land.
“The video is of a clash that erupted between two groups over a land dispute. Two FIRs have been lodged in this matter which is under investigation,” said Barmer SP Deepak Bhargav.
On the other hand, the BJP shared the video on social media to claim that the Congress is fooling people on the issue of women security.
“While Priyanka Gandhi is fooling people with her ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ slogan in Uttar Pradesh, in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a single woman was physically assaulted today in broad daylight by a bunch of hooligans who have absolutely no fear of the law!!,” said BJP leader Priti Gandhi.
Rajasthan MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said that such incidents have become common in the state. “Now such incidents have become common in Rajasthan. The NCRB data also confirms that there has been an unprecedented increase in serious crimes in Rajasthan. But, the Rajasthan Congress government is sitting only as a mute spectator. They are only concerned about the chair, not the public,” he said.
The incident took place on November 13 and the FIR was registered only after the video went viral. The police have now asked both the parties to stay away from each other.
