Rajasthan University Students’ Union election results: Congress outfit NSUI fails to secure president’s post across government universities, ABVP bags 5

Independent candidate Pooja Verma, elected president of Rajasthan University Students’ Union, at a victory procession in Jaipur on Wednesday (Rohit Jain Paras)

In a major embarrassment to the Congress Party, its student outfit, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) lost out to arch-rivals Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a neck-to-neck contest as it failed to bag the student union president post in any of the government universities. At the Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU), ABVP won five president posts while Independents won four. The counting of votes for the university elections took place on Wednesday. Independent candidate and former NSUI leader, Pooja Verma won the president’s post for the fourth time in a row.

With her victory, Verma has joined the league of her predecessors who had rebelled from their respective student outfits. In 2018, Vinod Jhakhar had rebelled from NSUI. In 2017, it was Pawan Yadav who had rebelled from ABVP, and in 2016, ABVP rebel Ankit Dhayal got elected to the post. It was in 2015 that NSUI’s Satveer Chaudhary had bagged the president’s post.

NSUI had to settle with the RUSU vice-president and general secretary posts, which went to Priyanka Meena and Mahaveer Prasad Gurjar respectively. The RUSU Joint Secretary post was bagged by ABVP’s Kiran Meena.

The Congress party has been struggling to address leadership issues after its former President Rahul Gandhi stepped down from president’s post following party’s poll debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Ever since the party is finding it hard to keep its flock together.

The other universities also witnessed the rise of Independent candidates to the president post. Ravindra Singh Bhati won the top post at Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur. So did Independent candidate Shrawan Jakhar from Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner. Another Bikaner university, Rajasthan the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, saw Independent candidate Nikhil Pal Bajiya win the top spot.

The NSUI’s poor show continued in Ajmer where the outfit lost all the top four positions at the Dayanand Saraswati University to ABVP with Rameshwar Chaba winning the president’s post. ABVP’s Nikhil Raj Singh Rathore bagged the top post at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur.

NSUI Rajasthan President Abhimanyu Poonia said that NSUI had contested in 217 colleges across the state and claimed that it won 120 president positions. Earlier in the year, BJP-led NDA had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan and won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.