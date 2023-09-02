Rajasthan: Tribal woman stripped, paraded naked by husband in Pratapgarh

A tribal woman was allegedly stripped and paraded naked in a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district by her husband, reports PTI. In the disturbing video of the assault, which was shared on social media, the 21-year-old woman can be seen being stripped by her husband and later paraded naked, as she screamed for help.

Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan said on Friday said that the preliminary probe revealed that she was in a relationship with another man.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that her in-laws, who were irked as she was staying with another man, kidnapped her and took her to their village where the alleged incident took place on Thursday.

He said that six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar is camping in the village.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and said that such “incidents have no place in civilised society”.

“In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws due to a family dispute with her in-laws has surfaced. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send the ADG Crime to the spot and take the strictest action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and will be tried and punished in the fast track court,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP hit out at the Gehlot-led government saying that “governance in Rajasthan was absent”, adding that the “people of Rajasthan will teach the state government a lesson.” The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

“The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It’s no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson,” he wrote on X.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the video of a pregnant woman being stripped in front of people was doing rounds on social media, but the administration was not aware of it. The BJP leader also appealed to people to not share the video, saying the incident has put Rajasthan to shame.