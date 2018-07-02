Rajasthan: Tourists can soon enjoy cow, bull safaris

Located in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre has a plan to accommodate nearly 22,000 indigenous cows and bulls. (Source: IE)

Rajasthan is predominantly known for the grandeur of its forts, palaces and architecture. However, tourists will soon have one more reason to visit the state. The Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre is all set to introduce a unique cow and bull safari in August this year, with an aim to educate people about the bovines and their breeds.

Located in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre has a plan to accommodate nearly 22,000 indigenous cows and bulls. The safari is slated a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, in August.

Visitors will get a guided tour to learn about the aboriginal breeds of cows. They will also get a chance to feed them, clean them and even milk the cattle. The facility will also include ‘machan’ huts for the visitors to stay. They would also be able to take safari rides on bullock carts. Rajasthan is the first state in India which boasts of a ministry set up for the protection and development of cows and cattle.

There are over 13 million bovines in Rajasthan, half of which are in cow shelter homes. “We are coming up with a very unique concept, the first of its kind in India. There are many indigenous breeds that have unique qualities and people are unaware of them, we want this safari to be an educational experience for the visitors,” said an official.