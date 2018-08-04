Rajasthan to suspend mobile internet services tomorrow from 9 am to 1 pm

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be conducting the ‘Rajasthan State and Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam-2018’ at more than 1,400 centers tomorrow. (Representational photo: PTI)

The mobile internet services will stay suspended in several parts of Rajasthan from 9 am to 1 pm to prevent the use of unfair means in the state public service commission examination scheduled tomorrow.

The mobile internet services would be blocked to prevent the possible use of unfair means through the hi-tech methods, said a senior police official, adding that the decision to suspend the service has been taken by the divisional commissioners for the areas where this measure is required.

Nearly five lakh candidates have applied for 1,017 government posts and the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm tomorrow.

RPSC Secretary PC Berwal said the Commission has fixed a dress code too for the candidates, who would be frisked well in order to prevent the chances of cheating in the exam.