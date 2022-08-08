Rajasthan: Three women killed, 2 injured in stampede at Sikar’s Khatu Shyam temple complex

Three women were killed and two persons injured in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district early morning Monday, police said. The stampede occurred as a sea of devotees converged outside the Khatu Shyam temple on the occasion of ‘Gyaras’, an auspicious day as per the Hindu calendar.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

The stampede occurred as devotees, who had been waiting in long queues, flocked for ‘darshan’ as soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am. In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from a heart ailment collapsed, PTI reported, adding that two women standing behind her also fell down due to the rush of devotees.

They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said, according to PTI. The officer said police are examining the CCTV footage for better clarity on the incident.



Saddened by the loss of lives: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of devotees in the stampede. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to announce that the Divisional Commissioner will investigate the incident at the Khatu Shyam temple complex that resulted in the loss of three lives.

श्री खाटूश्याम जी मन्दिर में हुए हादसे की संभागीय आयुक्त द्वारा जांच की जाएगी। इस घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों को 5-5 लाख रुपये एवं घायलों को 20-20 हजार रुपये सहायता राशि मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष (CMRF) से देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2022

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the injured. “The demise of three women is unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” he said in a statement.