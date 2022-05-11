The murder of a 22-year-old man by two by two persons from a minority community in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has led to tensions in the city, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services as a measure to maintain law and order.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the city today after right-wing groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagran Manch called on traders to keep their shops shut as protest against the late Tuesday night incident.

Adarsh Tapdia, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Bhilwara, was attacked by two persons from a minority community. He was killed in an area under the Kotwali police station, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the Kotwali police station area. A dispute over money turned into a heated argument near Brahmani Sweets in Shahstri Nagar area. During the tussle, some youths attacked Tapadia with knives. Leaving him critically injured. Tapadia was taken to the district official but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police have registered an FIR and additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, news agency ANI reported.

Police said the accused had come on three or four motorbikes. A day later police also said one of the accused had been arrested and nine others had been identified.

Bhilwara was tense last week as well, when in the Sanganer area of the district last Wednesday, two youth of a community were attacked by at least eight masked bike-borne assailants.