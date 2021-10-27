Rajasthan teacher posts ‘we won’ status on WhatsApp to celebrate Pakistan’s World Cup win against India, gets expelled

After the screenshots of Attari's WhatsApp status went viral on social media, the school management expelled Nafisa Attari from her job.

A Rajasthan school has terminated the services of a teacher for posting a WhatsApp status allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup.

The teacher, Nafeesa Attari, was working at the Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. She had put up a status on WhatsApp writing “we won” expressing her joy at India’s loss against Pakistan. The status came along with pictures of Pakistani players from the match.

After the screenshots of Attari’s WhatsApp status went viral on social media, the school management expelled the teacher from her job.

Attari said her family, while watching the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, was divided into two groups, each supporting the two teams. “Doesn’t mean I support Pakistan,” she said.

This comes amid incidents of outrage against people celebrating Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two FIRs students, wardens and people from the management of two medical colleges in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising anti-India slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

According to the police, hostel students and people from the managements of Srinagar Government Medical College and the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences – both in Srinagar – burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

On Sunday, a scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday night. The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match, according to police.