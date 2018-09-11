Rajasthan Student Union Results: Direct battle between NSUI and ABVP; check results here

Out of total 22,677 registered voters, 11,516 voters exercised their franchise, Sarina Kalia, Dean of Students’ Welfare Department, Rajasthan University told news agency Press Trust of India.

Rajasthan Student Union Results will be announced on Tuesday. A total of 50.78 per cent voters exercised their franchise on the elections which took place on 31st September. Out of total 22,677 registered voters, 11,516 voters exercised their franchise, Sarina Kalia, Dean of Students’ Welfare Department, Rajasthan University told news agency Press Trust of India. There is a direct battle between the candidates of National Students Union of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad. The student body polls come ahead of the assembly elections in the state where the NSUI and ABVP’s parent parties, Congress and BJP respectively, will undergo a direct battle.

Check the results of Rajasthan Student Union Elections here:

Tonk Government PG College: president’s post winner – Pyarelal Meena ; vice president’s post winner – Vinod Gurjar ; general secratary post winner – Ganesh Saini

Sirohi Shivganj Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya result: president’s post winner – ABVP’s Rahul Kumar ; vice president’s post winner – NSUI’s Reshma Meena

Kishangarh Rajkiya RK Patni College result: president’s post winner -Independent Shubham Malakar ; vice president’s post winner – ABVP’s Rakesh Prajapat

Jhalawar Manoharthana Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya: president’s post winner – NSUI’s Govind Lodha; NSUI sweeps all four positions.