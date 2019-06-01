Rajasthan sizzles under intense heat, Churu records max temperature of 50.8 degrees

Published: June 1, 2019 8:38:54 PM

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

Rajasthan reeled under intense heat Saturday with Churu sizzling at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal. Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius, 47.9 degrees Celsius, 47.2 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said. Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaipur registered day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

