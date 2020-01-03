Rajasthan: Six BSP MLAs join Congress after meeting party president Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2020 6:10:02 PM

The six MLAs had earlier extended their unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan. Sources said the MLAs were accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande during their meeting with Gandhi.

congress, rajasthan, BSP mla join congress, sonia gandhi, rajasthan congressGandhi conveyed her new year greetings to the MLAs and wished them good luck.

Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs of Rajasthan met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and formally joined the party on Friday. The six MLAs had earlier extended their unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan. Sources said the MLAs were accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande during their meeting with Gandhi.

“The six MLAs met the Congress president and formally took the Congress party’s membership. They also told the Congress president that they would support the party unconditionally,” Pande said. Gandhi conveyed her new year greetings to the MLAs and wished them good luck.

