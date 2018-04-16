Rajasthan shocker: Three minors found hanging from tree in Barmer, cops claim suicide over alleged love affair

In Barmer district’s Swaroop Ka Tala village, people woke up to the sight of three bodies hanging from a branch of the tree.

The mysterious death of three minors in Barmer has left residents of a remote village in Rajasthan shocked. In Barmer district’s Swaroop Ka Tala village, people woke up to the sight of three bodies hanging from a branch of the tree. As per The Indian Express, two Dalit girls and a Muslim boy were found dead on Saturday morning. The girls, 13-year-old Shanti and 12-year-old Madhu belonged to the Meghwal community. Shanti’s father, Bhairu Meghwal, alleged that both the girls were raped and murdered.

However, it is reported that they were sleeping in their house along with other members. The Meghwals point at a 17-year-old Muslim boy, Deshal Khan, who was found dead with the girls. He is accused of loitering around houses in the village and was considered a “bad boy”, the report said. But, many villagers say there was a love relationship between the three minors that led to their death. As the girls’ families deny this, Deshal’s relatives echo what the villagers say. Deshal’s father said he believed that his son committed suicide. However, the father of one of the deceased girls claimed that they were raped and murdered and that even he was threatened by the Muslim community.

Three sets of footprints were found from the suicide spot. Barmer police said that the post-mortem report and other medical reports also suggest that they committed suicide. As per the report, police said that the girls had told a woman that they would commit suicide if Deshal decided to give up his life. A case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) has been registered.

The case has left many questions unanswered due to the varying stance of the Meghwal and Muslim community. Villagers say that neither the Muslims nor Meghwals are telling the truth and that there could be more to the deaths as opposed to the suicide theories that are being doled out.