Rajasthan: Several fell ill after medicines tested on humans instead of animals; minister promises action

Rajasthan: Several fell ill after medicines tested on humans instead of animals

Several people fell ill in Rajasthan’s Churu district after a foreign-based pharma company allegedly tested its medicines on humans instead of animals. All victims were admitted to Jalpani Hospital in Churu. According to news agency ANI, the victims were labourers and belong to Bidasar village.

A victim said that the company lured them by offering money. He said that the company gave Rs 500 to each person. “We came here on April 18 and it is been three days. 16 out of 21 people are suffering from it and are admitted to the hospital.” Another victim said that after consuming the medicine, he feels sleepy.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf said that the government has taken note of the incident. The Minister said that he has instructed the Principal Secretary of Medical Health to investigate the case. He said that accountability will be fixed and strict action will be initiated against the responsible ones.

“This is a very serious matter. We have assigned officials to the case and will look into it. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

As per the regulations, new medicines are tested on animals before being licensed for use by human beings. Animal testing is done to understand the safety and proper dosages of new medicines and treatments before clinical trials on humans. If researchers during the animal testing find that a drug is responding effectively and is safe, only then they begin testing in people.