Rajasthan second in generating work under MGNREGA: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan ranks second in the country in generating the highest number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has informed the assembly. Replying to demands of grants for rural development and public works department on Tuesday, Pilot said 2.28 lakh families received 100 days of employment in 2018-19. He said 4.06 lakh projects were completed under the MGNREGA in 2018-19, while the number was just 5,000 in 2017-18.

The deputy chief minister said nine lakh people were engaged in MGNREGA work in December last year and 32 lakh people were given work till March under a special campaign, ‘Kaam Mango Abhiyan’, by the Congress government. Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, said a total of six crore man days of work was generated in the current fiscal against the target of 22 crore.

Pilot said to ensure transparency and eradicate corruption in the rural development projects, social audit of schemes would be conducted twice a year in every village of the state. He also informed the assembly that quality control would be ensured in the projects of public works department and suitable action would be taken if any contractor or official was found guilty of any irregularity.

Pilot said the government would hold the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Gram Utthan Shivir’ from August 15-October 2 for distribution of land deeds and empowerment of women self-help groups, among other works. He announced that ‘Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav’ day would be celebrated on November 14.

Pilot said ‘Rajivika’ malls would be developed in Jaipur, Dausa, Bundi, Banswara and Kota districts to promote sales of the products of self-help groups. After the reply, the demands were passed by voice vote.