Rajasthan school books to have chapter on Pulwama, lessons on martyrs

The valour and sacrifice of military and paramilitary personnel killed in action may soon be made a part of the school curriculum in Rajasthan from the next academic session. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government is considering adding a chapter in school textbooks on CRPF personnel who were killed in the recent terror attack in Pulwama.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Sunday that course curriculum committees have been directed to include lessons of bravery and sacrifice in books of classes 1 to 12. Dotasra told The Indian Express that the government has asked the committee set up to review textbooks to consider recommending it in their report.

“We have recommended it to the committee set up to review books and have said that it is the government’s wish that material related to the martyrs of Pulwama along with stories praising them, whether they can be included in textbook course. The committee will take a decision on it,” said Dotasra.

“After being moved by the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, it has been decided to include lessons of bravery of martyrs in school books. It will develop a sense of respect for the martyrs among students and will develop feeling of patriotism,” Dotasara told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in its three decades of militancy when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district. 40 personnel were martyred in the gruesome attack and many were critically wounded. The bus was part of the convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Awantipora area of the district.

Dotasra said the curriculum committees for classes 1 to 8 and classes 9 to 12 will decide the form and type of lessons to be included and submit their reports by February 20, and added that the time limit may be extended as per requirements.

Dotasra added that if the students are learning about surgical strike, which was one event, they should also know about personnel killed in the Pulwama attack as five such personnel are from Rajasthan.

Earlier, on February 13, the government set up two review committees comprising educationists to review the changes made by the previous BJP regime and whether they were made to fulfil political interests and to distort history.

Shortly after the Congress came into power in Rajasthan in December last year, Dotasra had said that the government will review textbooks and other reference material that was revised by the BJP government.