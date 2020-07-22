Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot slaps legal notice on Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga over Rs 35 cr bribe charge

Sachin Pilot serves legal notice on Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga over Rs 35 cr bribe allegation. (file)

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga over his allegations that the former had offered him money to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to media reports, Pilot sent the notice to Malinga for false and malicious statements made against him earlier this week.

Malinga, an MLA from Bari constituency in Dholpur, had on Monday claimed that Sachin Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crore to switch from the Congress to the opposition BJP. The MLA said he had declined the offer and informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about it.

“I was offered Rs 35 crore by Sachin Pilot to rebel against Ashok Gehlot. The meeting happened at his residence. He made the offer ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and wanted me to switch sides. A similar offer was made in December too. I refused and informed Ashok Gehlot,” Malinga had said.

Reacting to the allegation, Pilot had said the charges leveled against him by the Congress MLA were baseless and vowed to take the strictest possible legal action against him.

“I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being levelled against me. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs,” he had said.

Malinga had in the 2008 election won from Bari on a BSP ticket. In 2009, he was among the BSP MLAs who had merged with the Congress. At that time, the Congress government was headed by Ashok Gehlot. Malinga was re-elected on a Congress ticket in 2013 and 2018 from Bari.

CM Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly accused Sachin Pilot of hatching a conspiracy with the BJP’s support to pull down his own party government. The rift between the two leaders is not new. The differences date back to the time when the state went to the polls in December 2018.

According to Sachin Pilot, who was made the Congress’ Rajasthan unit president in January 2014, he led the party to victory in 2018 and was the top contender for the CM’s job. The party leadership, however, made Gehlot the CM and Pilot his deputy.

The rift between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open earlier this month after the SOG of state police served a notice to the then deputy CM, asking him to record his statement in an alleged bid to topple the Congress government. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy CM and Congress’ Rajasthan chief.

While Pilot and 18 MLAs belonging to his camp are staying at a resort near Gurugram, the legislators loyal to Ashok Gehlot camp have put up at a resort on the outskirts of capital Jaipur for the last one week.