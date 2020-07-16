Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot camp moves Rajasthan HC challenging Speaker’s disqualification notice, hearing at 3 PM

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday. (File pic)

Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena on Thursday moved the High Court challenging state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notice to 19 legislators considered loyal to former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. The matter will be heard at 3 pm today. Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will represent the legislator in the case, ANI reported. This comes a day after the Rajasthan Speaker sent notices to 19 MLAs including Sahin Pilot asking them to submit their response in two days by July 17. The Congress has sought their disqualification over anti-party activities.

The Congress has accused Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple its Rajasthan government headed by Ashok Gehlot. The chief minister too has levelled this charge against the rebel MLAs, who believed to have been camping in Manesar, Haryana.

The Congress has already sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress President. Along with him, two ministers considered close to him were also removed from the ministry. The move came after Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs refused to join Congress Legislature Meet in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

