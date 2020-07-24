Rajasthan rumble: Ashok Gehlot’s show of strength at Raj Bhavan, MLAs raise ‘Gehlot zindabad’ slogans

Congress MLAs raise ‘Gehlot zindabad’ slogans inside Raj Bhawan premises in Jaipur. (ANI photo)

Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur to press Governor Kalraj Mishra to call an urgent Assembly session. The MLAs inside the premises of the Raj Bahvan raised slogans of ‘Gehlot zindabad’ in a bid to mount pressure on the Governor.

The development came just hours after the Rajasthan High Court ordered status quo on Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to 19 rebel Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, CM Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call an assembly session. He said that the Congress government has requested the Governor to call a session, but he had not yet issued the order.

“We want an assembly session from Monday,” the CM told reporters outside the hotel where the MLAs supporting him are camping.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan. The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

“The Governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure,” Ashok Gehlot added.

After the recent cabinet meeting, Gehlot said that the Governor was requested through a letter to hold an Assembly session on Monday to discuss the political situation, review the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the state’s economic situation.

“We hoped that the Governor would issue an order to call an assembly session yesterday night itself. I waited overnight but still there is no reply from his side,” he said.

“It is beyond our comprehension because simple procedures are adopted. The governor has to give orders. There is no reason for him to stop,” he said.

The CM said that Mishra holds a constitutional post and he should immediately take a decision to maintain the dignity of post. Otherwise, he said, all MLAs will come to Raj Bhawan and collectively request an immediate decision.

Slamming the BJP, he said that the whole game is a conspiracy of the opposition and its leaders. He said just like the BJP played a game in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and other states, the party wants to do in Rajasthan.

He said that people in Rajasthan and the entire MLAs are with the Congress.