Rajasthan Rajya Sabha election result 2022: Similar fate awaits BJP in 2023, CM Gehlot’s challenge as Congress scores emphatic win

Rajya Sabha election result Rajasthan: BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra lost in the Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections as the ruling party Congress scored a big win, with all three of its candidates registering a victory. The BJP, on the other hand bagged one seat. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari were declared winners, while Ghanshyam Tiwari won the seat for the BJP in the state.

Soon after the Grand Old Party’s empathic win, Rajasthan Chief Minister took to Twitter and called this “a victory for democracy.”

“Congress’ victory in three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory for democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi,” said CM Gehlot, while adding, It was clear from the beginning that the Congress had the required majority for all three seats. But BJP tried horse trading by fielding an independent. The solidarity of our MLAs has given a befitting reply to this effort. The BJP will face a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections as well.

Congress, which was in majority in the Rajasthan state assembly with 108 MLAs, was set to win three out of four seats, while BJP, with 71 legislators, was set to win one seat. However, the contest got more interesting with BJP choosing to back media baron Subhash Chandra, an Independent candidate. Every candidate needed the support of at least 41 MLAs to get elected to the Upper House. Congress’ Pramod Tiwari got 41 votes, while Mukul Wasnik from Congress got 42 votes. Both Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress) and and Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP) got 43 votes each.



Earlier today, the BJP suffered a major blow as its MLA from Dholpur, Shobharani Kushwah allegedly voted for rival Congress. Even six BSP MLAs, who had merged with the ruling party, voted for Congress after playing hard to get in the days leading up to the poll. Last week Mayawati’s party had issued a whip asking BSP legislator who had moved to Congress to vote for BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra. Taking a sharp U-turn, all the six legislators were seen casting their vote along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in the state assembly in the morning today.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party, which has two MLAs, also extended their support to Congress in Rajasthan.