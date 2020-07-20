Rajasthan political crisis Live: High Court to resume hearing on Pilot camp plea today

Hearing on Sachin Pilot camp plea to begin in Rajasthan High Court.

The Rajasthan High Court will resume hearing on a petition filed by sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs challenging Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them. The division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had on Friday deferred the hearing till Monday. The Pilot camp is challenging the disqualification notices under the anti-defection law. The 19 MLAs have cited that they hadn’t done anything against the party that indicates they were parting ways with the Congress. In their petition, the MLAs have termed the notices under the Tenth Schedule a way to suppress their ‘freedom of speech’ and to impose the ‘majoritarian views of the party on them’. Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and president of Congress’ Rajasthan unit after he revolted against his senior and CM Ashok Gehlot. 18 other Congress were also served the disqualification notice after they skipped the Congress Legislature Party meetings held on July 13 and 14. The party had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

