Rajasthan crisis Live Updates: HC verdict likely today, CM Ashok Gehlot calls third CLP meeting

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday resumed hearing on a plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs against Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them. Earlier on Monday, the HC had observed that a whip can only be issued only for an Assembly session but not with respect to a party meeting. The Congress has sought action against Pilot and others after they skipped the Legislature Party meeting twice last week. The MLAs said they are not willing to file their response to the Speaker’s notices as they didn’t do anything against the party. Meanwhile, another meeting of the state Congress Legislature Party has been called on Tuesday by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The CM had on Monday stepped up his attack on Pilot, calling him a “nikamma” and a “nakara” (useless and worthless). Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and Congress’ state unit chief last week after he revolted against Ashok Gehlot.