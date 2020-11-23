  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Polling underway for first phase of panchayat samiti, zila parishad elections

By: |
November 23, 2020 10:21 AM

Polling for the first phase of elections to panchayat bodies is underway in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday amid tight security.

The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members, spokesperson of the state election commission said. (Representational image)

Polling for the first phase of elections to panchayat bodies is underway in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday amid tight security. The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members, spokesperson of the state election commission said.

Polling will be held in four phases. Elections in the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district.

Related News

Nearly 25,000 EVMs are being used in polling in the first phase and more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election. Counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Panchayat Polls Polling underway for first phase of panchayat samiti zila parishad elections
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1J&K DDC Polls: Candidates contesting elections will get adequate security, says election commissioner
2Eight newly-elected members of Bihar legislative council take oath
3Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: First phase of elections tomorrow