Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: First phase of elections tomorrow

By: |
November 22, 2020 8:16 PM

According to state Election Commissioner P S Mehra, around 72.38 lakh people will be eligible to vote in the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls.

Rajasthan panchayat electionsThe elections will be held in four phases. (Photo source: IE)

All preparations have been made for the first phase of the elections to panchayat bodies in 21 Rajasthan districts on Monday, an official said here. According to state Election Commissioner P S Mehra, around 72.38 lakh people will be eligible to vote in the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls on Monday, for which nearly 25,000 EVMs will be used at 10,131 polling stations.

Around 50,000 employees will be deployed for the polls, he said, adding that people will be able to vote from 7.30 am to 5 pm. Mehra has appealed to the candidates and their supporters to strictly follow coronavirus-related guidelines issued by the authorities.

In the first phase, the elections will be held in districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The elections will be held in four phases with the counting to take place on December 8.

