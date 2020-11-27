  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan panchayat elections: Polling to elect Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members underway in second phase

November 27, 2020 3:28 PM

A State Election Commission spokesman said that polling began at 7.30 am and by noon, 25.68 percent polling was recorded. Polling will conclude at 5 pm.

In the second phase, 59.86 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their vote at 8403 polling stations. (Representational image: IE)

Over 25 per cent polling was registered till noon on Friday for the second phase of elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan.

He said polling is underway in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur districts Voting is being held for 1137 members of 59 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zila Parishad members.

In the second phase, 59.86 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their vote at 8403 polling stations. The counting of all the phases will be done on December 8.

