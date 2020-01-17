Rajasthan panchayat elections: Polling for first phase of polls underway

Jaipur | Published: January 17, 2020

In the first two hours of polling, only 8.30 per cent voting was recorded, a state Election Commission spokesperson said. Polling began at 8 am.

In the first phase, polling is being held for 26800 wards of 2726 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis.

Polling started on a dull note for the first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Friday. In the first two hours of polling, only 8.30 per cent voting was recorded, a state Election Commission spokesperson said. Polling began at 8 am.

In the first phase, polling is being held for 26800 wards of 2726 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis. There are a total of 93,20,684 voters in these 87 Panchayat Samiti areas. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra had said on Thursday that 17,242 candidates for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post are in the fray.

Over 11,000 EVM machines will be used in the polls. Counting of votes will be done today itself. The second phase of polling will be held on January 22.

