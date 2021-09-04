  • MORE MARKET STATS
Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes underway for zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls

Updated: September 4, 2021 9:52:00 am

Rajasthan Zila Paridhad Election 2021 Results, 2021 Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Update:

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live, Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election 2021 Result LiveOne zila parishad member and 26 panchayati samiti members have been elected unopposed. (PTI)

Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election 2021 Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for Rajasthan zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts is underway today. The Rajasthan Zila Paridhad and Panchayat Elections were held in three-phases to elect 200 zila parishad members, 1,564 panchayat samiti members, 6 zila pramukhs and their deputies, and 78 pradhans, up-pradhans in six districts. Voting for the first phase of polls was held on August 26, the second phase on August 29 and the third phase on September 1.

Of these, one zila parishad member and 26 panchayati samiti members have been elected unopposed. The results of 199 zila parishad and 1,537 panchayati samiti members will be announced today. The counting of votes are being held at the respective district headquarters. According to SEC, in all the three phases, 64.40 per cent voters exercised their franchise. The SEC said only those personnel and officers who have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine have been deployed at the counting centres.

Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Results 2021 Live: Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates, Live Vote Counting for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai, Sirohi, Madhopur, Dausa Districts

Highlights

    09:52 (IST)04 Sep 2021
    Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Results 2021 Live: Over 77 lakh electors were eligible for voting

    Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Results 2021 Live: According to the state election commission, there is a total of 77,94,300 voters in these six areas. Of this, 41,23,030 are male, 36,71,246 are female and 24 voters of the third gender.

    The counting of votes has started at 9 am and the final results are likely to come latest by late afternoon. The election results are also being seen as people's mandate towards the handling of COVID-19 pandemic by the state government.
