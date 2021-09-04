Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes underway for zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls

One zila parishad member and 26 panchayati samiti members have been elected unopposed. (PTI)

Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election 2021 Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for Rajasthan zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts is underway today. The Rajasthan Zila Paridhad and Panchayat Elections were held in three-phases to elect 200 zila parishad members, 1,564 panchayat samiti members, 6 zila pramukhs and their deputies, and 78 pradhans, up-pradhans in six districts. Voting for the first phase of polls was held on August 26, the second phase on August 29 and the third phase on September 1.

Of these, one zila parishad member and 26 panchayati samiti members have been elected unopposed. The results of 199 zila parishad and 1,537 panchayati samiti members will be announced today. The counting of votes are being held at the respective district headquarters. According to SEC, in all the three phases, 64.40 per cent voters exercised their franchise. The SEC said only those personnel and officers who have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine have been deployed at the counting centres.

