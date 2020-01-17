  1. Home
  3. Rajasthan panchayat election Live Polling underway for Phase 1 counting of votes to begin shortly

Rajasthan panchayat election Live: Polling underway for Phase 1, counting of votes to begin shortly

Updated:Jan 17, 2020 3:45:32 pm

Rajasthan panchayat election results Live, Rajasthan panchayat election result today: The results of the first phase of panchayat election in Rajasthan will be declared on Friday.

rajasthan panchayat election results live, rajasthan panchayat election result todayPolling is currently underway in the first phase of Rajasthan panchayat election.

Rajasthan panchayat election result 2020: Polling is currently underway for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Rajasthan and counting of votes will begin soon after the polling. According to the state Election Commission, polling started on a dull note. In the first two hours of polling, only 8.30% voting was recorded. The first phase covers 26,800 wards of 2,726 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis. A total of 93,20,684 voters in the 87 Panchayat Samiti areas are eligible to vote. As many as 17,242 candidates are in the fray for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post. The state poll panel said over 11,000 EVM machines are used in the first phase.

The second phase of panchayat polling in Rajasthan will take place on January 22.

    15:45 (IST)17 Jan 2020
    Ashok Gehlot urges people vote in large numbers

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked people of the state to vote in large numbers to strengthen the system.

    15:40 (IST)17 Jan 2020
    Rajasthan panchayat election: Polling underway

    Polling for the first phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan is underway for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis.

    Rajasthan is currently being ruled by the Congress. Congress stormed to power in December 2018. The second phase of panchayat polling in Rajasthan will be held on January 22. The elections will be the first big test for the Ashok Gehlot government as well as the Bharatiya Janata party to gauge the sentiment among the rural populace.
