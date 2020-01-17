Rajasthan panchayat election Live: Polling underway for Phase 1, counting of votes to begin shortly

Polling is currently underway in the first phase of Rajasthan panchayat election.

Rajasthan panchayat election result 2020: Polling is currently underway for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Rajasthan and counting of votes will begin soon after the polling. According to the state Election Commission, polling started on a dull note. In the first two hours of polling, only 8.30% voting was recorded. The first phase covers 26,800 wards of 2,726 gram panchayats of 87 panchayat samitis. A total of 93,20,684 voters in the 87 Panchayat Samiti areas are eligible to vote. As many as 17,242 candidates are in the fray for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post. The state poll panel said over 11,000 EVM machines are used in the first phase.

The second phase of panchayat polling in Rajasthan will take place on January 22.

