Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021: Voting, result, date, time, candidates, full schedule – All you need to know

Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021: Rajasthan State Election Commission 2021 has announced the dates for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members for 6 districts – Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi. The polls are being held after a delay due to the second wave of COVID-19. State Election Commission deputy secretary Ashok Kumar Jain had said that elections are being held in those districts where the final voters’ list has been published. The panchayat election in Ganganagar has been postponed due to the reorganization of Lalgarh Jattan Nagar Palika. The election will be held after delimitation and reservation of Sadulsahar panchayat Samiti is done afresh. On the other hand, the High Court had stayed elections in five panchayats including Karauli, Kota and Baran as the delimitation of these gram panchayats has been challenged in the court.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021: Number of voters

According to the state election commission, there is a total of 77,94,300 voters in these six districts. Of this, 41,23,030 are male, 36,71,246 are female and 24 voters of the third gender.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021: Number of seats

According to the SEC notification, 200 Zila Parishad members, 1564 panchayat Samiti members six Zila Pramukhs/up-Zila Pramukhs and 78 pradhans/up-pradhans will be elected from these six districts.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2021 Full Schedule: Voting Date, Time and Results

Voting will be held in three phases with the first phase of polls on August 26, the second phase on August 29 and the third phase on September 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the voting will start at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on September 4. The voting will be done using EVMs.

Valid Documents required for voters

The Election Commission asked the voters to come to the polling booths along with their voter cards. “Almost all the voters of Rajasthan have been issued Election Photo ID Cards. Voters are required to bring the EPIC to the polling booth to establish their identity. However, if a voter is not able to bring their EPIC card, he/she will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards approved by the Election Commission,” said the SEC. These documents are – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The model code of conduct has already come into effect in these Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies of all 6 districts. The election commission has banned election rallies and public meetings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the candidates can go for door-to-door campaigning with not more than five supporters. The SEC has set an expenditure limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for a Zila Parishad member candidate and Rs 75,000 for a panchayat Samiti member candidate.