Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling for 87 local bodies underway, 197 candidates in fray

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 Voting Today: Polling to elect chairmen for 87 local bodies in Rajasthan is currently underway. A total of 197 candidates are in the fray for 87 civic bodies. The elections for the post of chairman is being held today, for which the nomination papers of 268 candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny. About 68 of these candidates withdrew their nominations on Thursday.

Of the remaining 200 candidates, three were elected unopposed as chairpersons in Kuchera (Nagaur), Kushalgarh (Banswara) and Mukundgarh (Jhunjhunu) municipalities, according to a statement of the state election commission.

This comes just a week after 90 urban local bodies in 20 district went to polls. The results for over 3,000 ward councillors were announced on January 31 in which the Congress got the maximum number of seats while the BJP settled at number two position. The Congress bagged 1,197 seats while the BJP won 1,140 seats. Sharad Pawar’s NCP won 46 seats, RLP 13, CPI(M) 3 and BSP won just 1 seat. A total of 634 independent candidates also emerged victorious.

