Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021: 197 candidates in fray for chairpersons for 87 local bodies

By: |
February 5, 2021 8:16 AM

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021: A total of 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts went to the polls on Thursday last.

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021Rajasthan Local Body Polls: Elections for the post of chairman will be held on February 7.

Rajasthan Local Body Polls: A total of 197 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the post of chairman for 87 local bodies in Rajasthan which will take place on February 7.

A total of 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts went to the polls on Thursday last. The results of 3,034 ward councillors in these local bodies were announced on Sunday.

Elections for the post of chairman will be held on February 7, for which the nomination papers of 268 candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny. As many as 68 of them withdrew their nominations on Thursday, officials said.

Of the remaining 200 candidates, three were elected unopposed as chairpersons in Kuchera (Nagaur), Kushalgarh (Banswara) and Mukundgarh (Jhunjhunu) municipalities, according to a statement of the state election commission.

The elections for chairpersons will take place in 87 local bodies now, for which 197 candidates are in the fray, it said.

Rajasthan Elections
