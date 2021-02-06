Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021: Polls for 87 local bodies tomorrow; 197 candidates in fray

Rajasthan Municipal Corporation Election 2021As many as 197 candidates are in the fray for the elections. (PTI)

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021: The voting for the post of chairman for 87 local bodies in Rajasthan will be taking place tomorrow, i.e. February 7. As many as 197 candidates are in the fray for the elections.

The election commission had informed that it had found nomination papers of 268 candidates valid after scrutiny. As many as 68 of them had withdrawn their nominations. Of the remaining 200 candidates, three candidates were elected unopposed as chairpersons in Kuchera (Nagaur), Kushalgarh (Banswara) and Mukundgarh (Jhunjhunu) municipalities.

Late last month, the elections for a total of 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts were held on January 28. The results for 3,034 ward councillors were announced on January 31 in which the Congress had maintained a lead over the BJP. While the Congress had won 1,197 seats, the BJP had won 1,140 seats. While NCP won 46 seats, RLP won 13, CPI(M) bagged 3 and BSP won just 1 seat. A total of 634 independent candidates also emerged victorious.

While the BJP has got a majority in 23, Congress had got a majority in 19 wards. However, Congress is expected to have an edge in the chairpersons’ elections as independents are likely to extend support to the Congress. Independents will be a deciding factor in 37 urban bodies.

Of the 90 urban local bodies, there was nine municipal councils, 80 municipalities and one municipal corporation (Ajmer). However, the Congress suffered a setback in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation with the BJP bagging 48 wards and the Congress 18 out of the total 80 wards.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had congratulated the winning candidates. “The results of the 90 civic bodies elections declared today are joyful. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the winning candidates of the Congress Party. Thanks to the voters and thanks to the Congress workers and leaders for their hard work and congratulations for the victory,” read Gehlot’s loosely translated tweet.