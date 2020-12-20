Rajasthan Municipal Election 2020: Congress grabs posts of chairperson in 33 urban local bodies; BJP 10

On Sunday, the elections were held for the posts of chairperson in 45 urban local bodies of 12 Rajasthan districts. The spokesperson said the voting was held from 10 am to 2 pm.
A total of 101 candidates were in the fray for the elections. The elections for the posts of vice-chairman will be held on Monday.
