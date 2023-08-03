scorecardresearch
Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly raped and thrown into coal furnace, 3 arrested

According to the victim’s brother, she went missing after she left home in the morning with the cattles.

Written by India News Desk
Rajasthan| crime against women
Rajasthan:14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and later thrown into a coal furnace.(Representational Image- The Indian Express)

Three persons have been arrested by the police after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and later thrown into a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

“Three persons have been detained from Nrisinghpura village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on the suspicion raping a 14-year-old girl and later killing and burning her body in a coal furnace,” police said on Wednesday, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the victim’s brother, she went missing after she left home in the morning with the cattles. “We started looking for her in the afternoon when the cattle returned but my sister didn’t return with them,” he said, adding that they found the burning coal furnace at 10 pm in the night and immediately informed the police.

“Police have also recovered the girl’s bracelets and shoes. A forensic team has been probed considering the seriousness of the matter. A DNA test will also be conducted of the bone samples found at the furnace for further investigation,” said Bhilawar police superintendent (SP) Adarsh Sindhu.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP set up a committee comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, President of Mahila Morcha Raksha Bhandari, and former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, to investigate the matter.

Rajasthan

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 16:09 IST

