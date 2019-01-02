Rajasthan minister’s remark stokes controversy: ‘Progress of my caste first, society later’

She has been with the Congress for over 26 years now.

In a bizarre statement, a Rajasthan minister has said that development of the people of her caste is her first priority, and the rest of the society can come later. State Women and Child Development minister Mamta Bhupesh made this remark while addressing an event in Alwar district’s Reni town on Tuesday, ANI reported.

“My first duty will be to work towards the development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone,” she was quoted by the agency as saying.

In Rajasthan, where the Assembly polls were held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13.

An MLA from Berwa community, reserved for candidates from scheduled caste, Bhupesh has an MBA degree. She has been with the Congress for over 26 years now.

Condemning the statement, BJP said it exposed the narrow-mindedness of the Congress. Rajasthan BJP state unit president Madan Lal Saini said the government does not prioritise its work on the basis of caste.

The Congress formed the government last month under the chief ministership of Ashok Gehlot, who is into his third term in office. He was previously CM from December 2008 to December 2013 as well as December 1998 to December 2003.

The party won 99 out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party extended support to Congress to form the government in the state.