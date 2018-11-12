Rajasthan Minister Surendra Goyal resigns from BJP after party denies him ticket

Goyal was Water Resources Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government. (PTI)

Rajasthan Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal has tendered his resignations from the primary membership of the party. He wrote to state BJP president Madan Lal Saini and asked him to accept his resignation.

The move comes hours after the BJP dropped Goyal’s name from its first list of candidates declared for the upcoming Assembly elections. The saffron party on Sunday night released the names of 131 candidates out 200 seats for Rajasthan Assembly polls scheduled to be held on December 7.

The BJP is known for dropping sitting MLAs and ministers to fight anti-incumbency in assembly elections. This time, the party has dropped 26 MLAs and given tickets to 25 new faces. It has also retained 85 sitting MLAs.

The party dropped two ministers — Surendra Goyal and Tribal Affairs Minister Nandlal Meena. However, the BJP has fielded Meena’s son from his constituency.

Among the ministers who have been retained are Rajendra Rathore, Gulab Chand Kataria, Srichand Kriplani, Kiran Maheshwari Anita Bhadel, Vasudev Devnani, Ajay Singh, Krishnendra Kaur, Gajendra Singh and Prabhu Lal Saini.