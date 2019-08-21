Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal says RSS opposed to national anthem, tricolour

(File Photo) Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal has alleged that the RSS is a strong opponent of both the national flag and the national anthem.

Rajasthan’s Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a strong opponent of both the national flag and the national anthem. Speaking at an event in Jaipur to mark late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, Dhariwal said that Rajiv Gandhi was against the BJP and RSS because of their anti-Dalit and anti-minority ideology.

“Rajiv Gandhi was very troubled with the ideologies of RSS. He was sure that if the country ever faces communal tensions, it will be due to RSS’ policies,” Dhariwal, a Congress leader, said.

He said that when Mahatma Gandhi asked people of the country to celebrate Independence Day on January 26, 1930, and unfurl the tricolour, the RSS unfurled a saffron flag at its Shakhas instead of tricolour. The RSS people, he said, oppose the national anthem as they feel it doesn’t generate that intensity of patriotism in people.

“RSS has been saying this since 1925 that the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana…” doesn’t instill a feeling of patriotism like a national song does. They were against the national anthem and also used to say it openly that there should be only one colour, saffron, in the flag, instead of tricolour,” the minister added.

Dhariwal said that RSS people even today want to hoist a saffron flag in place of the national flag. “Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar (the second Sarsanghchalak) insulted the national flag most,” he said, according to a report in Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

RSS is the world’s largest voluntary organisation. It was founded on September 27, 1925. The outfit promotes the ideals of upholding India’s culture and the values of a civil society. The RSS was even banned once during British rule and thrice post-independence by Government of India (first in 1948, second during the emergency and third time after the demolition of Babri Masjid in year 1992).