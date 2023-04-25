Rajasthan: Migrant Hindus from Pakistan left homeless as administration razes 200 illegal structures in Jodhpur

Hundreds of migrant Hindus from Pakistan were left homeless after the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) razed about 200 structures in an anti-encroachment drive on Monday.

During the drive, the agitated migrants allegedly threw stones at the JDA team that came to demolish their homes. A bulldozer was damaged and its driver sustained minor injuries. Two cases were registered in the matter on the basis of complaints from a JDA inspector and a scribe who was injured while covering the drive.

The migrant families alleged that they had bought the plots on payment ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh from the land mafia.

But when the JDA personnel asked them to present papers, the migrants could not produce any documents to show that they had purchased the land, following which the structures were demolished.

A JDA official said that over 400 bigha land belonging to the authority in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar had many illegal structures that were built on the land without permission.