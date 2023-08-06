scorecardresearch
Rajasthan: Man claiming to be Lord Shiva’s incarnation thrashes woman to death in Udaipur, 4 detained

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said that the accused said that he was in a drunken state, and thought he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and beat the woman to death.

Written by India News Desk
Udaipur
The incident took place in Tarpal village in Udaipur. (Image for representation.)

In a horrific incident, a man claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva allegedly thrashed an elderly woman to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, reports PTI.

The incident took place in Tarpal village in the district which comes under the jurisdiction limits of Saira police station area on Saturday. The video was shared on social media platforms.

Police said that the accused Pratap Singh (70) can be seen beating up the 85-year-old woman with an umbrella, kicking her and pulling her hair near the Mahadev temple, while claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The video shows the woman pleading for mercy, as others around ask him to leave her.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said that the accused said that he was in a drunken state, and thought he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and beat the woman to death. He had also claimed that he could bring the woman to life.

Police said that four people, including Pratap, Nathu Singh and two juveniles who were present there and filmed the incident, have been detained for interrogation.

First published on: 06-08-2023 at 19:32 IST

