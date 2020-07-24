Rajasthan man arrested for posing as Amit Shah’s personal secretary, spoke to ministers with fake identity

Youth poses as personal secretary to Amit Shah , arrested. (File)

A youth has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly posing as personal secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and then calling up ministers and asking for a job. According to reports, the youth has been identified as Sandeep Choudhary, 25. He was arrested on Thursday in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Sandeep posed as a personal secretary of Shah and called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get himself employed. The arrested youth is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar.

Police said that Sandeep confessed to the crime during interrogation. The youth revealed that he was working with Hero Honda company in Dharuhera but lost the job due to COVID-19 and is currently unemployed.

The youth told police that he decided to call up the ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan by posing as a personal secretary of the Home Minister.

To execute his plan, Sandeep first got a SIM card issued in the name of his girlfriend. He then posed as the personal secretary of Amit Shah and called up Haryana’s Labour Minister Anoop Dhanak and Rajasthan’s Labour Minister Tikaram Julie.

The mobile phone and the SIM card used in calling the concerned ministers have been recovered from him.

Sandeep did his BA and BEd and was working with Hero Honda company in Dharuhera, Haryana. He lost his job due to coronavirus crisis.

Police said Sandeep was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Police said with the help of technical surveillance, the accused was arrested by the Crime Branch from his hometown in Alwar.