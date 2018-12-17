Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel to be sworn in; Rahul Gandhi to attend

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will officially get new chief ministers today as Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will take oath as Chief Ministers state capitals–Jaipur, Bhopal and Raipur– respectively. Congress and other opposition parties will be eager to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by showing strength like they did during swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru earlier this year, according to reports.
This comes after Congress managed to wrest control of three Hindi heartland states months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be present in all three swearing-in ceremonies. Among the high-profile opposition leaders, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will attend the ceremonies. Key leaders from parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Manch, Swabhimani Paksh are likely to attend the events.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Key timings
Ashok Gehlot would be sworn is as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur around 10 am. Nath will take the oath of office at 1:30pm and the ceremony would be preceded by an all-religion prayer meeting, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza said. followed by Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh chief minister around 4 pm in Raipur.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel said Sunday that a loan waiver for farmers will be announced in the first meeting of the new state Cabinet. Baghel said that a Special Investigation Team will be constituted to probe the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack in which several senior Congress leaders were killed. "In the first Cabinet meeting, the loan waiver will be announced and an SIT will be constituted to probe the Jhiram valley incident," Baghel told reporters here. "Promises made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to farmers will be our first priority. To probe the conspiracy behind the Jhiram valley incident will also be our priority," he said. "Our focus will be on the welfare of farmers, tribals, youth, women and small traders," he added. The Congress' manifesto had promised to waive the loans of farmers within 10 days of coming to power. It had also promised a bonus on paddy procurement and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy.
On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan. The state assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the death of one of the candidates. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won 114 seats in the assembly polls but fell short of the majority mark of 116. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to the Congress, helping it to form the government. The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member House and then secured the support of seven more MLAs, comprising two from the BSP, one from the SP and four Independents.
The Governor of Chhattisgarh Anandiben Patel has invited Congress' chief minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel to take oath of office at 4.30 pm on Monday, according to Raj Bhavan release. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Science College Ground in Raipur. However, Congress observer for the state Mallikarjun Kharge New Chhattisgarh chief minister elect Bhupesh Baghel to take oath on Monday at 5 PM. A delegation of newly-elected Congress MLAs led by Baghel visited the Raj Bhavan Sunday. Baghel, elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) earlier in the day, handed over a letter staking claim to form government to Secretary of the Governor, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal. Jaiswal received the letter on behalf of the governor as she was not in the state.
Veteran Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh CM-elect Kamal Nath will take the oath of office at 1:30pm and the ceremony would be preceded by an all-religion prayer meeting, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza told PTI Sunday. She added that Governor Anandiben Patel would leave following the oath ceremony while Gandhi and Nath would address the gathering. Nath had told PTI Saturday that he would be taking oath alone. Oza said that among the UPA leaders expected to be present are former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda. "So far, I have information that Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy will attend the swearing-in ceremony. DMK leaders M K Stalin and M K Kanimozhi are also scheduled to attend," she said, adding that confirmation of attendance from more leaders was awaited. Nine-time Chhindwara Lok Sabha MP Nath was chosen as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party Thursday and was invited to form the government by the governor on Friday.
A galaxy of political leaders and Congress workers will descend on the premises of the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as chief minister of Rajasthan there. A fine example of Indo-saracenic, a revival architectural style mostly used by the British in the later 19th century, the foundation of the iconic structure was laid in 1876 during the visit the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, to Jaipur. The construction was completed in 1887 by the architect Samual Swinton Jacob, who was the director of Jaipur PWD then. Located in Ram Niwas Garden outside the old city wall, the hall is a museum where thousands of people visit during the tourist season, usually during the winters.
Rajasthan CM-elect Ashok Gehlot has written to Naidu inviting him for the ceremony to be held in Jaipur. Along with Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will also take oath as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. In a letter to Naidu, Gehlot said, "The recently concluded assembly election is not just a victory for the Congress party but is also a victory for progressive politics..." "Our parties have been partners in our joint struggle to defeat forces who have left no stone unturned to undermine our democracy," he added.
While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies, other prominent opposition leaders likely to attend the events include former prime minister H D Devegowda and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. While Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the events along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, other leaders invited include AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi and LJD leader Sharad Yadav. Sources said the Congress has also invited the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Sanjay Singh is likely to attend the events. Among other opposition leaders who have been invited and are likely to attend the ceremonies include JMM's Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Manch leader Babulal Marandi, Swabhimani Paksh leader Raju Shetty and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.
