Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel to be sworn in; Rahul Gandhi to attend

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will officially get new chief ministers today as Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will take oath as Chief Ministers state capitals–Jaipur, Bhopal and Raipur– respectively. Congress and other opposition parties will be eager to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by showing strength like they did during swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru earlier this year, according to reports.

This comes after Congress managed to wrest control of three Hindi heartland states months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be present in all three swearing-in ceremonies. Among the high-profile opposition leaders, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will attend the ceremonies. Key leaders from parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Manch, Swabhimani Paksh are likely to attend the events.