Rajasthan local body elections: Polling underway for elections to 90 civic bodies, 48 pc voting recorded till 1 PM

By:
January 28, 2021 4:15 PM

The polling to the civic bodies in 20 districts of the state started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm

rajasthan voting civic body elections 2021The spokesperson said a total of 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards in the elections.

Around 48 per cent votes were polled till 1 pm in the elections to 90 civic bodies in Rajasthan on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the State Election Commission said 48.89 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm.

He said elections are taking place in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

He said there are 30.28 lakh registered voters, out of which, 15.47 lakh are men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 ‘other category’ voters.

He added that about 30,000 personnel have been deployed for a smooth implementation of the electoral process.

