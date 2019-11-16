Rajasthan: Polling to elect 2100 ward councillors underway in 49 municipal bodies

Published: November 16, 2019 9:51:49 AM

The election department said that a total of 33.69 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, will exercise their franchise on Saturday.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

Polling to elect about 2,100 ward councillors is underway in all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan on Saturday. According to that state election department, the polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 5 pm. The election has been peaceful so far, an official of the department said. A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in 49 civic bodies of the state.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19. The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

Stock Market

